Cedric Klapisch’s ‘Back to Burgundy’ Lands at Music Box (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has bought the U.S. rights to Cedric Klapisch’s comedy-drama “Back to Burgundy” and plans a fall launch in theaters, followed by a home entertainment release.

“Back to Burgundy” stars French actors Pio Marmai, Ana Girardot, and Francois Civil. The story focuses on a man who left his family and his native Burgundy 10 years ago to tour the world. When learning of his father’s imminent death he returns to his childhood home where he, his sister and brother inherit their family vineyard. As the seasons go by and they work to save the vineyard, they’ll have to learn to trust each other again and reinvent their relationship.

“We are thrilled to bring to the U.S. Cedric Klapisch’s tender and charming tale of the ties that bind a family to each other and to the land they love,” said William Schopf, president of Music Box Films. “The film’s picturesque setting, universal themes, and fascinating peek into the art of French winemaking will hold strong appeal for audiences.”

More than 20 territories have already been secured, more will be closed in the next few days.

“Back to Burgundy’s” powerful rollout comes as a promo of “Gauguin,” starring “Black Swan’s” Vincent Cassel, on which the Cohen Media Group has U.S. rights, was presented to buyers at Berlin. Directed by Edouard Deluc (“Welcome to Argentina”), and penned by Deluc, Etienne Comar,(“Django”), Tomas Lilti (“Irreplaceable”) and Sarah Kaminsky (“Raid: Special Unit”), “Gauguin’s” first major territory deals look set to go down in the next few days.

“Back to Burgundy” is written by Klapisch and regular co-writer Santiago Amigorena and was shot over the four seasons. It sold to more than 20 buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market in February. Studiocanal is distributing “Back To Burgundy” in its home territories of France, Germany, U.K. and Australia/New Zealand. Spain (Avalon), Benelux (Cineart) and the Middle East (Salim Rania) were licensed at Berlin.

Produced by Bruno Levy for Klapisch’s Ce Qui Me Meut label. Studiocanal’s Anne Cherel told Variety that “Back to Burgundy” was perceived as a broad commercial French film also because Klapisch is well-known after the success of “Spanish Apartment,” “Russian Dolls” and “Chinese Puzzle.”

Schopf negotiated the deal for Music Box with Studiocanal’s Aska Yamaguchi.