CCH Pounder to Return for ‘Avatar’ Sequels

CCH Pounder will reprise her role as the spiritual leader Moat in the four upcoming “Avatar” sequels.

Pounder currently portrays Dr. Loretta Wade on the CBS series “NCIS: New Orleans.” She’s also appeared in the TV shows “Sons of Anarchy,” “ER,” “The Shield,” and “Warehouse 13.” Aside from “Avatar,” her films include “Orphan,” “Postcards From the Edge,” “Prizzi’s Honor,” “Face/Off,” and “Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

The four “Avatar” sequels will hit theaters starting on Dec. 18, 2020, for “Avatar 2.” “Avatar 3” will open on Dec. 17, 2021, followed by a three-year break for “Avatar 4,” set for Dec. 20, 2024. “Avatar 5” will then debut on Dec. 19, 2025.

Cameron announced at CinemaCon in 2016 that he would make four “Avatar” sequels, promising that the films would start hitting theaters in 2018. The creator of the original “Avatar” — the 2009 fantasy epic that remains the all-time worldwide box office champion with $2.8 billion — said at the time that his vision for the story had expanded significantly.

Cameron said last year that he had first envisioned two sequels, but after meeting with the screenwriters, artists, and designers, he realized that he had too much material for just two films. He initially decided on three sequels, then jumped to four.

Cameron and Jon Landau are producing through their Lightstorm Entertainment company. The returning stars include Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, with “Game of Thrones” star Oona Chaplin recently joining the cast in an unspecified role.

The script was written by Cameron with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno.

