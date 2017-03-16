CBS Films is developing Ruth Ware’s mystery thriller “The Woman in Cabin 10” as a movie and has signed screenwriter Hillary Seitz to adapt the novel.

CBS Films acquired the movie rights and has set up the project with the Gotham Group to produce. Mark Ross is overseeing the project for CBS Films.

“The Woman in Cabin 10,” which appeared on the New York Times Best Sellers list for 19 consecutive weeks, was published by Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The story follows a journalist who is given the travel magazine assignment to spend a week on a boutique ultra-luxury cruise ship with only a handful of unimaginably wealthy travelers. The dreamlike experience could not be more perfect — until late one night when she witnesses an unspeakable act culminating with a woman being thrown overboard. On the following morning, all of the passengers remain accounted for and the ship sails on as if nothing has happened.

“Ruth Ware has crafted a beautiful and sophisticated mind-bending thriller,” said Terry Press, president of CBS Films. “We look forward to working with Hillary, the Gotham Group and the terrific team at Simon & Schuster to bring ‘The Woman in Cabin 10′ to movie going audiences around the world.”

Seitz’ credits include “Eagle Eye” and “Insomnia.” Ware previously wrote “In a Dark, Dark Wood.” The Gotham Group is a producer on the “Maze Runner” franchise.

Eve White at Eve White Literary Agency, UK represents Ware. UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern represent Seitz and Gotham Group is represented by WME.