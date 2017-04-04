“Twilight” helmer Catherine Hardwicke has been tapped by Sony Pictures to direct its remake of “Miss Bala,” sources confirmed to Variety.

The film is an adaptation of the Mexican entry for best foreign-language film at the 84th Academy Awards in 2011. It centers on a woman named Laura Guerrero who, along with her friend, enters a Miss Baja beauty pageant. She witnesses during rehearsals a gang killing Drug Enforcement Administration agents and nightclub-goers, which turns her life upside down. She’s then kidnapped by the men and forced to work for them in the deadly drug war.

Stephanie Sigman starred in the original movie, directed by Gerardo Naranjo.

Kevin Misher and Pablo Cruz will produce the remake, while Andy Berman executive produces. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will write the adaptation. No talent is currently attached to star in the film.

Sony had been courting Hardwicke for a handful of projects over the past several months, including the live-action “Barbie” movie.

Hardwicke often directs films with strong female characters; her credits include “Thirteen,” “Red Riding Hood,” “Miss You Already,” and “Plush.”

Hardwicke is also attached to direct “Stargirl” starring Joey King. She is repped by CAA.