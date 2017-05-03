Catherine Deneuve’s ‘The Midwife’ Lands at Music Box (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has bought the U.S. rights to the French drama comedy “The Midwife,” starring Catherine Frot and Catherine Deneuve.

“The Midwife,” directed by Martin Provost from his own script, had its world premiere in February at the Berlin International Film Festival. Music Box Films plans to release the film this summer.

Frot portrays a gifted midwife who’s overly conscientious, and Deneuve plays the free-spirited, extravagant, and frivolous mistress of her deceased father who comes back into the life of Frot’s character after three decades.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman praised Deneuve’s performance in his Berlin review: “It’s a shock to see Deneuve leave any trace of her elegance behind (usually, she clings to it), but it all reminds you what a terrific actress she can be. The performance — desperate, tough, funny, naked — is ripped from the observation of experience. You feel like Deneuve knows this woman, and we end up knowing her too.”

Provost directed the 2008 drama “Seraphine,” which won the Cesar Award for best film. Music Box handled the U.S. release.

“Provost’s has made a name for himself with powerful portraits of women, and given Catherine Deneuve one of the best roles of her career,” said William Schopf, president of Music Box. “Working with Martin Provost on the U.S. release of Séraphine was a pleasure and we are thrilled to be working together again.”

The deal was negotiated by Schopf and Memento Films’ Head of International Sales and Acquisition Tanja Meissner.