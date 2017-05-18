Catherine Deneuve, Chiara Mastroianni Set for Julie Bertuccelli’s ‘Claire Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Catherine Deneuve and her daughter Chiara Mastroianni are set to topline Julie Bertuccelli’s “Claire Darling,” a lighthearted drama with fantasy elements that Memento is pre-selling at Cannes.

The project is being produced by Les Films du Poisson, the Paris-based company that has Eric Caravaca’s “Carré 35,” which is a Cannes special screenings. “Claire Darling” just started shooting.

Bertuccelli’s last narrative feature, “The Tree,” with Charlotte Gainsbourg, premiered at Cannes on closing night in 2010.

Yael Fogiel, co-founder of Les Films du Poisson, said “Claire Darling” was a highly personal project for Bertuccelli. The film is shooting in the home of her grandmother in a northern French suburb.

“This film explores a mother-daughter relationship. It’s emotional, subtle and elegant, and it portrays strong women characters,” said Matthieu Delaunay, sales executive at Memento Films Intl.

Delaunay said “Claire Darling” was part of Memento’s slate of films powered by female protagonists, such as “Marguerite” with Catherine Frot and “The Midwife” with Deneuve and Frot.

Penned by Bertuccelli and Sophie Fillieres (“If You Don’t I Will”), “Claire Darling” is adapted from Lynda Rutledge’s “Faith Bass Darling’s Last Garage Sale.”

Set over 24 hours, “Claire Darling” turns on a woman (Deneuve) who, convinced after hearing voices that it’s her last day on Earth, decides to have a garage sale to get rid of all the objects she has collected. Each object stirs vivid memories that take her back in time, in a series of flashbacks in the film. Mastroianni plays Deneuve’s daughter. The film also stars Alice Taglioni and Olivier Rabourdin.

“Claire Darling” has been pre-bought by French pubcaster France 2 Cinema, Canal Plus and Cine Plus. Pyramide will release the film in France.