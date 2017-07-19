‘Catfish’ Directors Board ‘Mega Man’ Video Game Movie

“Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are in final negotiations to direct and write the script for a “Mega Man” movie for Fox and Chernin Entertainment.

“Mega Man” is based on the video game franchise created by Capcom. Chernin Entertainment is producing the feature film with Masi Oka.

“Mega Man” was first introduced in 1987, and has since launched a series of 50-plus games on multiple systems and sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. The game focuses on a robotic lab assistant named Rock created by Dr. Light. Rock upgrades himself into combat mode in order to save mankind.

The logline for the movie is under wraps.

Fox-based Chernin was a producer on “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Hidden Figures,” the Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn action-comedy “Snatched,” and “War for Planet of the Apes.” It’s also producing Idris Elba’s romance-adventure “The Mountain Between Us” and Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum biopic “The Greatest Showman.”

Joost and Schulman are the team behind the documentary “Catfish” as well as the television series of the same name, which is currently in its sixth season. Joost and Schulman’s directing credits also include the feature films “Nerve,” the third and fourth “Paranormal Activity” movies, and “Viral.

They are represented by CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.