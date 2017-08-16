Cate Blanchett Joins Jack Black in Amblin’s ‘House With a Clock in Its Walls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cate Blanchett is in early talks to co-star with Jack Black in Amblin Entertainment and Mythology Entertainment’s “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” an adaptation of the 1973 John Bellairs book illustrated by Edward Gorey.

Eli Roth is directing with Eric Kripke penning the script.

The novel tells the tale of a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy who discovers a world of hidden passageways, magic, and danger in his uncle’s old house.

Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt will produce with Kripke. The exec producers include William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg, and Laeta Kalogridis.

If a deal closes, the film would give Blanchett another family-friendly feature with “Thor: Ragnarok” bowing this November. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the Oscar-winner explained that a large reason she was excited about her role in the Marvel movie was that her kids “happily dragged” her into the cinematic universe. “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” gives her another film that could fit into that mold.

Blanchett is currently filming Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go Bernadette” opposite Kristen Wiig and has “Ocean’s Eight” bowing next summer. Her Lucille Ball biopic “Lucy and Desi” was also recently acquired by Amazon.

