‘Cars 3’ Trailer Shows Aftermath of Lightning McQueen Crash

The new “Cars 3” trailer expands on the teaser trailer from last November, showing the aftermath of Lightning McQueen’s (Owen Wilson’s) dramatic crash.

Overall, the third film in the Pixar franchise deals with darker themes, as Lightning fights to stay relevant and avoid becoming a commercial sell-out as his racing days are numbered.

The crash — which is depicted in the new trailer — is a major turning point in Lightning’s life.

“I can’t go out on the track and do the same old thing. It won’t work,” opines the lead character.

Enter an eager race technician, newcomer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), who offers to help Lightning return to his former glory.

He’ll have his work cut out for him, with a hot new racer Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), getting all the attention.

Familiar faces from the previous “Cars” films — Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy), Sally (Bonnie Hunt), and Ramone (Cheech Marin) — all return.

“Cars 3” races into theaters on June 16, 2017.

Watch the new trailer here or above.

