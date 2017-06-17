Box Office: ‘Cars 3’ Could Break $60 Million Barrier, Tupac to No. 2

“Cars 3” is currently on track for a $60 million debut despite opening against four other films this Father’s Day weekend. Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me,” Bachelorette comedy “Rough Night,” survival horror “47 Meters Down,” and the critically panned “The Book of Henry” also opened on Friday, to varying results.

The second official sequel in the “Cars” franchise is racing to a domestic debut in the high $50 million range, with potential to break the $60 million barrier thanks to Sunday’s holiday. The Disney-Pixar production pulled in roughly $20 million on Friday from 4,256 theaters. Despite losing to “All Eyez on Me” in Thursday night previews, the Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington, and Armie Hammer vehicle is easily expected to win the weekend.

Benny Boom’s biography for Lionsgate could over-perform at No. 2 in the charts … er, box office … this week after its impressive $3.1 million pull on Thursday night. Nearly $13 million from 2,471 locations on Friday will put “Eyez” at around $31 million by end of day Sunday, beating out “Wonder Woman’s” $11 million Friday estimate. Warner Bros.’ DC Comics adaptation could still prove impenetrable at $41 million in its third frame, although it’s a very close race.

Fourth place will be a tight finish between “The Mummy” and “47 Meters Down.” Mandy Moore and Claire Holt’s shark attack flick barely beat out its close competition on Friday with just over $4 million from 2,270 theaters, while Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” scared up just under $4 million from 4,034 venues. However, Universal’s Dark Universe tentpole is expected to curse the Entertainment Studios horror to win the weekend $13 million to $10 million.

Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Ilana Glazer, and Kate McKinnon’s raunchy comedy “Rough Night” had a rough start at just over $3 million from 3,162 locales on Friday. If things don’t improve for the Sony movie, “Rough Night” could potentially barely break $9 million — which means it might open all the way at No. 7 in its very first week behind even “Pirates.”

With that said, Focus’ “The Book of Henry” starring Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay is only expected to take in $1.5 million from 579 theaters this weekend.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “Megan Leavey,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” round out the top 10.