Box Office: ‘Cars 3’ to Speed Past ‘Wonder Woman’

“Wonder Woman” no longer has to bear the burden of saving the box office — after two weekends on top, a new champ will take the reign.

“Cars 3,” the third installment in the franchise from Disney and Pixar, should speed to the $55 million to $65 million range. That’s about the same as the first two movies which, combined, have made more than $435 million in the U.S. and $1 billion globally. The “Cars” films are far from Disney and Pixar’s highest earners, but “Cars 3” should be another example that even a decent opening for the duo is a victory in the big picture.

So put this one in the win column for first-time director Brian Fee, who was a storyboard artist on the first two “Cars” films, as well as “Ratatouille” and “Wall-E.” The ensemble voice cast of “Cars 3” includes Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington, and Lea DeLaria.

That means a step down for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which has proven to be a box office force. With strong holds throughout the week, the movie has already earned almost $450 million worldwide. If it sees a 40-45% drop from last weekend’s $58.5 million, it will still have made enough to most likely hold onto second place over a pack of newcomers.

Starting with “All Eyez on Me,” the Tupac biopic from Lionsgate and Summit that is tracking in the $17 million to $22 million range, with the potential to earn more. Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the mythologized rapper. Benny Bloom — who has two feature films and a long list of music videos on his resume — directed the film that explores Shakur’s origins, rise, and imprisonment. The release date aligns with what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday.

There’s also “Rough Night,” a raunchy, fem-centric R-rated comedy from Sony that’s expected to earn in the low teens. The project combines the talents of director and co-writer Lucia Aniello, co-writer and actor Paul W. Downs, and star Ilana Glazer — the three are frequent collaborators on Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and “Time Traveling Bong.” Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Zoe Kravitz, and Glazer make up a rowdy girl gang who reunite for a bachelorette weekend that — yes — goes horribly wrong.

That leaves “47 Meters Down,” which — with an estimated $4 million to $6 million from 2,300 locations — doesn’t look to make much of a splash. It’s the first major release from Entertainment Studios, which acquired the project from its original distributor, Dimension Films. Mandy Moore and Claire Holt star as sisters who decide to go cage diving, and end up at risk of being attacked by sharks.

In limited release, Focus Features will launch “The Book of Henry” in 579 locations. Colin Trevorrow directed the Naomi Watts-starrer about a single mother who discovers her son is plotting to rescue a young girl from her abusive stepfather.

“Wonder Woman” has helped lift the summer box office from almost 10% behind 2016 following Memorial Day weekend, to about even. This time last year “Warcraft” flopped domestically with $24 million and “Conjuring 2” won with $40 million. The matchup to watch will be next weekend when “Transformers: The Last Knight” will debut, essentially uncontested, in the same slot that launched “Finding Dory” to $1 billion-plus last year.