Mark Hamill will pay tribute to his late co-star Carrie Fisher during “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando, Fla. on Friday.

“Fans remember her not only as their princess or general, but as part of the Star Wars Celebration family,” reads the event description. “Join Mark Hamill as he remembers the talent, humor and enduring legacy of one of the Star Wars galaxy’s most luminous beings, Carrie Fisher.”

“Star Wars Celebration” takes place all weekend at the Orlando convention center. A live stream of the event is available via the Star Wars YouTube channel.

Hamill’s tribute to Fisher will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and is expected to run for an hour.

Although this event is specifically dedicated to Hamill’s memory of his co-star, Fisher was the subject of much of the first day of “Star Wars Celebration” as well. During an opening panel meant to serve as a reflection on the past 40 years of the franchise, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Billie Lourd and John Williams surprised guests by appearing at the convention center. Lourd shared an tribute to Fisher, her late mother, and audiences were treated to an emotional video made in memory of the woman who had been so vital to the franchise’s success.

Fisher died in Dec. 2016 at age 60.