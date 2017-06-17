Carrie Fisher Died of Sleep Apnea, Other Undetermined Factors, Says Coroner

News Editor, Variety.com @a_sted
Carrie Fisher
REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea and a number of other factors, officials said on Friday, but could not come to a definitive cause of death after an examination.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. The examination by the Los Angeles County of Medical Examiner-Coroner also cited “multiple drug intake” and atherosclerotic heart disease, but did not specify further.

“The manner of death has been ruled undetermined,” said the release. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, issued a statement to People addressing the “drug use” portion after the release of the report.

Related

Carrie Fisher’s Collections to Be Auctioned in September

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it,” she said. “She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.”

“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases,” the statement continued. “I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

Fisher had indeed publicly discussed her struggles with bipolar disorder and drug use, saying in a 2001 interview with Psychology Today that “drugs made me feel more normal.” “They contained me,” she said. She noted in other interviews that she had used cocaine on the set of “The Empire Strikes Back,” and struggled with addictions to prescription medication.

Fisher had a heart attack Dec. 23 while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and died several days after. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the next day after suffering a stroke.

The autopsy report will be released on Monday.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad