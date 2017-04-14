Carrie Fisher won’t appear in “Star Wars: Episode IX,” after all.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made the reveal during an interview with ABC News on Friday at the “Star Wars Celebration” in Orlando.

“Sadly, Carrie will not be in ‘Nine,'” Kennedy said. “But we will see a lot of Carrie in ‘Eight.'”

Actor Todd Fisher, the late actress’ brother and Debbie Reynolds’ son, had said that his sister had a role in the ninth installment.

“[Todd Fisher] was probably confused because we finished everything in ‘Eight,’ and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away,” Kennedy said.

“By the time we were well underway with ‘Episode Nine’ in our thoughts — we had not written the script yet — we’ve regrouped, we started over again in January,” she added.

Fisher died last December at age 60. She returned to the franchise in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and will appear in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

ABC’s Good Morning America tweeted a portion of the interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy says Carrie Fisher will NOT be in @StarWars Episode 9 as General Leia. #SWCO #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/gxH80QteYb — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2017

More to come.