HBO released the trailer for its upcoming documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” about the lives and relationship between the mother and daughter Hollywood stars who recently died one day apart.

The trailer for the film shows Fisher and Reynolds bantering about cell phones and losing their memory. There are also glimpses of old photographs, and references to Fisher’s struggle with mental illness, which she spoke about openly during her lifetime.

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety after the news broke of Reynolds’ death. “Carrie wanted to make ‘Bright Lights’ for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie.”

Fisher died unexpectedly at the age of 60 following complications from a heart attack suffered during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, who was 84, was hospitalized and died the next day.

In his review for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, “A portrait of the two late stars and their loving complex bond is a gem of documentary intimacy that now seems karmically timed.”

Following the tragic death of both women, HBO announced it would move up the premiere date for the documentary to Jan. 7.

Watch the trailer for “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” below: