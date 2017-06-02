Carrie Fisher’s Collections to Be Auctioned in September

To the public, Carrie Fisher was known an actress in “Star Wars” and other films and TV shows and as an author. In Hollywood circles, she was also known as a hostess, raconteur, and lifetime collector — as was her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died the day after Fisher in December 2016.

Fans will have a chance to bid on more than 1,500 items from Fisher and Reynolds’ personal collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia, antiques, and collectibles. The auction begins Sept. 23 at Profiles in History’s Calabasas location and online at the Profiles in History website.

The “Star Wars” actress lived in a Beverly Hills compound with Reynolds occupying another house on the property. The 3.5 acre estate will also be put up for sale starting at a reported $18 million.

Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher said in a statement, “My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes. The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

Items from the auction catalog include life-sized figures of Princess Leia, C-3PO and Yoda; a pair of ruby replica slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” owned by Debbie Reynolds; Reynolds’ costumes from “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” and “Annie Get Your Gun” and Fisher’s Biedermeier-style writing desk.

Also available are a collection of vintage movie cameras and lenses, some used by Francis Ford Coppola to shoot “The Godfather.”

The auction will benefit The Thalians and the Jed Foundation.