Carey Mulligan to Star in War Correspondent Movie ‘On the Other Side’

First Look Media’s newly branded entertainment studio has come on board to co-produce and finance “On the Other Side” with Carey Mulligan attached to star.

The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.

Mulligan will also produce the film, alongside Margot Hand of Picture Films and Edet Belzberg of EBM Productions. First Look Media’s Adam Pincus, executive vice president of programming and content, and Annie Marter, senior vice president of narrative film, will oversee for Topic.

“As one of the few women reporters to cover the Vietnam War, Kate Webb endured and ultimately survived the most harrowing experiences a war correspondent could ever face,” said Michael Bloom, president of First Look Media. “In a time where journalism is being tested today, we’re excited that Carey will portray this fearless woman and look forward to partnering with her, Margot and Edet to bring this incredible story to life.”

The movie is based on the book “On the Other Side: 23 Days with the Vietcong.” Surviving fierce battles and 23 days of captivity, Webb emerged from the jungles of Cambodia armed with one of the most astonishing stories to come out of the Vietnam War.

“I’m so excited to bring Kate Webb’s remarkable story to the screen,” said Mulligan. “Her integrity, curiosity about the unknown and tenacity set her apart from many other journalists of her time and ultimately saved her life. In a world of increasing division, I can’t think of a more relevant character to portray today. Someone who’s very survival depended on her desire to understand the other side of the story, to obtain the truth and to report it faithfully. It is an honour to embark on this project with such a talented team of producers.”

The deal was negotiated by First Look Media, WME Global, and Linda Lichter of Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman.

After landing an Oscar nomination for her break-out role in “An Education,” Mulligan has been particular in selecting her roles, going after parts she is passionate about rather than major commercial tentpoles.

She has since received praise for roles in Steve McQueen’s “Shame,” Fox Searchlight’s “Never Let Me Go,” and, most recently, Focus’ “Suffragette,” where she played Maud Watts, one of the early soldiers in the feminist movement.

She has a busy 2017 ahead of her, recently starring in Dee Rees’ “Mudbound,” which earned strong reviews at Sundance and is expected to be a player in this year’s award season, and Paul Dano’s directorial debut “Wildlife,” which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal.

She is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates.