‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.45 million through Sunday for 1,819 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 22-28. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Understandably, cartoon-watching kids seem to be a major ad target here; Twentieth Century Fox prioritized placements on Nick and Cartoon Network and specifically during airings of SpongeBob SquarePants and Teen Titans Go!

Just behind “Captain Underpants” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch,” which saw 1,324 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.99 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Studios’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (EMV: $4.73 million), Universal Studios’ “The Mummy” ($4.65 million) and Walt Disney Studios’ “Cars 3” ($3.96 million) round out the chart.