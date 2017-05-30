‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.45 million through Sunday for 1,819 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 22-28. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Understandably, cartoon-watching kids seem to be a major ad target here; Twentieth Century Fox prioritized placements on Nick and Cartoon Network and specifically during airings of SpongeBob SquarePants and Teen Titans Go!

Just behind “Captain Underpants” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch,” which saw 1,324 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.99 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Studios’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”  (EMV: $4.73 million), Universal Studios’ “The Mummy” ($4.65 million) and Walt Disney Studios’ “Cars 3” ($3.96 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.45M – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie


Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Impressions: 294,243,799
Attention Score: 89.12
National Airings: 1,819
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.16M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 05/01/17

$4.99M – Baywatch


Baywatch
Impressions: 218,757,497
Attention Score: 87.91
National Airings: 1,324
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, ABC
Creative Versions: 33
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.84M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/13/17

$4.65M – The Mummy


The Mummy
Impressions: 212,026,126
Attention Score: 95.47
National Airings: 784
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: FOX, TNT
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.75M
Studio: Universal Studios
Started Airing: 12/04/16

$3.96M – Cars 3


Cars 3
Impressions: 196,123,703
Attention Score: 96.05
National Airings: 574
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.78M
Studio: Walt Disney Studios
Started Airing: 01/09/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/22/2017 and 05/28/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

