“Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson, has found its directors.

Marvel has tapped “Mississippi Grind” helmers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to direct the upcoming tentpole.

Since announcing that the Oscar winner would be playing the titular superhero, the studio has taken its time in finding the film’s director, courting women to take the helm.

Marvel was not available for comment.

The studio met with several contenders for the directing job, and sources say that Marvel not only wanted to make sure that the search was thorough, but that the script was in the right shape before signing a director.

Kevin Feige has an eye for tapping talent on the verge of breaking out, with James Gunn and the Russo brothers as prime examples, and it looks to be the case again with this duo.

The studio was looking for a unique point of view and they are heading into a new phase of films.

Execs met with the duo many times before the studio decided to go with them and the pair impressed the studio time and time again with their vision for the heroine. The two have experience in both the TV and film world, which Marvel sees as a strength.

Best known for their character-study dramas like Ryan Gosling’s “Half Nelson” and Ryan Reynolds’ “Mississippi Grind,” Boden and Fleck directed episodes for such popular TV shows as “The Affair” and “Billions.”

“Inside Out” scribe Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman are currently writing the script, which follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight.

Feige is producing the pic.

They are repped by WME and Management 360.