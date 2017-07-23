‘Captain Marvel’ Will Be Set in the ’90s With Skrulls as Villains

“Captain Marvel” is going to be the comic book movie equivalent of a period piece.

The superhero film will be set in the ’90s, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. That means everything will unfold before Tony Stark dons Iron Man’s suit, Captain America comes out of deep freeze, Thor crashes to Earth, and before the Avengers ever think of assembling.

It also means that Samuel L. Jackson, who is reprising his role as Nick Fury won’t be wearing the SHIELD agent’s trademark eyepatch. Feige said the film will take place before Fury loses his eye.

“Captain Marvel” is highly anticipated because it’s the first Marvel movie to be set around a female lead. Oscar-winner Brie Larson plays the title character. In an interview with Variety last year, Feige said that Captain Marvel is a hero in a league of her own.

“If you had the collector cards of the Marvel characters and you could see the power levels, she would be off the charts compared to anyone that we’ve previously introduced in a film,” he said.

During the Comic-Con panel, Marvel also shared concept art from the film and revealed that the Skrulls, alien shape-shifters, will be the primary antagonists.

“Captain Marvel” hits theaters in 2019.