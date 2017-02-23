After helming the Oscar-nominated “Captain Fantastic,” Matt Ross will direct an adaptation of Tom Sweterlitsch’s debut novel “Tomorrow and Tomorrow” for TriStar.

Mark Gordon will produce via The Mark Gordon Company along with Entertainment 360 and Lynette Howell Taylor.

Published in 2014, the novel is set in a near future world where humanity’s relationship with evolving virtual environments becomes isolating.

“‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow’ is prescient,” Ross said. “It posits a world not so dissimilar from today, a direction we are all clearly headed where technology has altered the ways in which we interact with each other and the world around us.”

He continued, “I hope to examine, following the book’s lead, the degree to which our lives are enhanced and deeply compromised by the technology that is already an inseparable part of our daily existence. Lynette and I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Hannah to translate this book into the complex and relevant film we all believe it can be.”

Entertainment 360 first brought the book to Gordon. Together they took the project to TriStar, where it sold in a competitive auction.

“The triumph of ‘Captain Fantastic’ is that it is at once funny, emotional and thought provoking,” said Hannah Minghella, President of TriStar Pictures. “It’s this ability to explore a thematic idea in a way that is both intelligent and entertaining that makes Matt such an exciting director for ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow.'”

Minghella added, “As a futuristic crime thriller, the book uses the near future to reflect on timely questions about our world today and how virtual reality impacts actual reality. It’s Matt’s interest in exploring the complex intersection of technology with morality and love that makes his vision for ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow’ especially compelling.”

Best known for his acting on TV shows such as “Big Love” and “Silicon Valley,” “Captain Fantastic” was Ross’ second directing gig. The movie earned Viggo Mortensen an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Ross is repped by WME and Framework Entertainment.