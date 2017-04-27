‘Captain America’ Actor Lex Shrapnel Joins Michael Pena in ‘Extinction’

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Lex Shrapnel
Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Lex Shrapnel has joined Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan in Universal’s sci-fi thriller “Extinction.”

The story follows a man (Pena) trying to save his family from an alien invasion. “Luke Cage” star Michael Colter also recently joined the cast. It is unknown which character Shrapnel will be playing.

Ben Young will direct. Eric Heisserer — who was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his script on “Arrival” — will write the screenplay with Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

The pic bows on Jan. 26, 2018.

Related

Eric Heisserer

‘Arrival’ Screenwriter Eric Heisserer to Produce TV Thriller ‘The Scrawl’

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville, who backed the highly-anticipated live action “Beauty and the Beast,” will produce. Mandeville’s Alexander Young will executive produce, alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Anna Halberg will serve as co-producer.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal. Erin Westerman will oversee on behalf of Good Universe.

Shrapnel’s past credits include “Minotaur,” “Flyboys ” and “Captain America: the First Avenger.” He also has a supporting role on the British TV series “Prime Suspect 1973.” Shrapnel is repped by United Agents and More/Medavoy Management.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad