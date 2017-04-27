‘Captain America’ Actor Lex Shrapnel Joins Michael Pena in ‘Extinction’

Lex Shrapnel has joined Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan in Universal’s sci-fi thriller “Extinction.”

The story follows a man (Pena) trying to save his family from an alien invasion. “Luke Cage” star Michael Colter also recently joined the cast. It is unknown which character Shrapnel will be playing.

Ben Young will direct. Eric Heisserer — who was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his script on “Arrival” — will write the screenplay with Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

The pic bows on Jan. 26, 2018.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville, who backed the highly-anticipated live action “Beauty and the Beast,” will produce. Mandeville’s Alexander Young will executive produce, alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Anna Halberg will serve as co-producer.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal. Erin Westerman will oversee on behalf of Good Universe.

Shrapnel’s past credits include “Minotaur,” “Flyboys ” and “Captain America: the First Avenger.” He also has a supporting role on the British TV series “Prime Suspect 1973.” Shrapnel is repped by United Agents and More/Medavoy Management.