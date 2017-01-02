Lionsgate’s musical romance “La La Land” took home the top honor at the 21st edition of the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival, with the Italian fest naming the movie best film of the year.

The award was announced Monday by festival founder and producer Pascal Vicedomini. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, won more prizes than any other film at this year’s fest, with six trophies. Those include best actress for Stone, best ensemble cast, best photography for Linus Sandgren, best score for Justin Hurwitz, and best song for “City of Stars.”

“Lion” and “Hacksaw Ridge” both followed closely behind with five awards each. The Weinstein Company’s “Lion” won the Humanitarian Award, best supporting actor for Dev Patel, best supporting actress for Nicole Kidman, best adapted screenplay for Saroo Brierley and Luke Davies, and the Capri Peace Award for Sia for her song “Never Give Up.”

Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” won best drama, best director, best editor for John Gilbert, best producer for Bill Mechanic, and best actor for Andrew Garfield, an award that he shares with Michael Keaton for “The Founder.”

The comedy of the year prize went to Meryl Streep’s “Florence Foster Jenkins,” which also won European director of the year for Stephen Frears. “Fire at Sea” received awards for best documentary and best European movie of 2016.

Best script went to Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea,” and Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo won best set design and decorations and best costumes for Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.” “Toni Erdmann” was named best foreign-language film, and Disney’s “Moana” took the prize for best animated movie.

In TV, “Medici: Masters of Florence” won the fest’s “TV Series 2016” honor.

“This was an extraordinary edition for the quality of the artists who attended and the variety of works presented,” said Vicedomini in a statement. “I’m positive that most of our award winners will go on to be honored at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Best wishes to everyone and see you at the 22nd edition of Capri, Hollywood.”