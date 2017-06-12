‘Cannonball Run’ Reboot Taps ‘Central Intelligence’ Director

Warner Bros. is negotiating with “Central Intelligence” director Rawson Thurber to helm a reboot of the “Cannonball Run” franchise.

“Reno 911” stars Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant are also in talks to write the script.

Andre Morgan and Alan Gasmer are producing the movie. Albert S. Ruddy and Raymond Chow are the exec producers.

The original franchise starred Burt Reynolds, Frank Sinatra, Roger Moore, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dom DeLuise. The films centered on an illegal cross-country race where the participants played dirty tricks on one another.

The series produced three films, with the first, “The Cannonball Run,” released in 1981 and the most recent, “Speed Zone,” in 1989.

Warner Bros. acquired all sequel and remake rights to the franchise from original copyright owners Brock Yates, the Hal Needham Estate, and Fortune Star LTD.

Thurber recently directed the Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart action-comedy “Central Intelligence,” which grossed almost $217 million worldwide on a $50 million budget, and is currently developing Johnson’s “Skyscraper” at Legendary. He is repped by WME and Gretchen Rush.

Lennon and Garant are repped by UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.