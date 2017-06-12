‘Cannonball Run’ Reboot Taps ‘Central Intelligence’ Director

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Rawson Thurber
Brian To/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. is negotiating with “Central Intelligence” director Rawson Thurber to helm a reboot of the “Cannonball Run” franchise.

“Reno 911” stars Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant are also in talks to write the script.

Andre Morgan and Alan Gasmer are producing the movie. Albert S. Ruddy and Raymond Chow are the exec producers.

The original franchise starred Burt Reynolds, Frank Sinatra, Roger Moore, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dom DeLuise. The films centered on an illegal cross-country race where the participants played dirty tricks on one another.

The series produced three films, with the first, “The Cannonball Run,” released in 1981 and the most recent, “Speed Zone,” in 1989.

Warner Bros. acquired all sequel and remake rights to the franchise from original copyright owners Brock Yates, the Hal Needham Estate, and Fortune Star LTD.

Thurber recently directed the Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart action-comedy “Central Intelligence,” which grossed almost $217 million worldwide on a $50 million budget, and is currently developing Johnson’s “Skyscraper” at Legendary. He is repped by WME and Gretchen Rush.

Lennon and Garant are repped by UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad