Cannes: Sony Classics Acquires Russian-Language Drama ‘Loveless’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North and Latin American rights to Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless” ahead of its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Sony Classics previously released Zvyagintsev’s “Leviathan,” which won best screenplay at Cannes in 2014, the best foreign language film at the Golden Globes and earned an Oscar nomination.

Co-written by Zvyagintsev and Oleg Negin, “Loveless” centers on a couple going through a vicious divorce when their 12 year-old son disappears.

“There is no more timely film than ‘Loveless,” said Sony Classics in a statement. “Andrey is one of the world’s finest directors in peak form here. It is just great to be in business again with him and Alexander following our success together with LEVIATHAN a few years ago.”

The film is produced by Russia’s Non-Stop Production, Fetisoff Illusion, France’s Why Not Production, Belgium’s Les Films du Fleuve and Germany’s Senator Film Production.

“I am very pleased to be working with the excellent team at Sony Pictures Classics again; they were sensitive and inspired in their tremendous efforts on LEVIATHAN, and I look forward to our new collaboration,” stated Zvyagintsev.

Rodnyansky added, “Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, and the outstanding team at SPC, are the gold standard of American distribution for our films.”

The deal was negotiated by Wild Bunch.