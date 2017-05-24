Cannes: Sofia Coppola Speaks Out in Support of Theatrical Releases for Movies

Sofia Coppola, speaking at the Cannes Film Festival press conference for her American Civil War movie “The Beguiled,” spoke out in favor of giving films a theatrical release rather than an online-only release.

“[A film] always looks better seen on the big screen,” Coppola said, adding that the atmosphere in a theater added to the experience, and Philippe Le Sourd’s cinematography could be best appreciated on the big screen. “We shot it for the big frame and not a phone. I hope people will see it in the theater. That experience is such a unique one, especially in our modern lives.”

