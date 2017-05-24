Cannes: Sofia Coppola Speaks Out in Support of Theatrical Releases for Movies

Senior International Correspondent @LeoBarraclough
Sofia Coppola Beguiled
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Coppola, speaking at the Cannes Film Festival press conference for her American Civil War movie “The Beguiled,” spoke out in favor of giving films a theatrical release rather than an online-only release.

“[A film] always looks better seen on the big screen,” Coppola said, adding that the atmosphere in a theater added to the experience, and Philippe Le Sourd’s cinematography could be best appreciated on the big screen. “We shot it for the big frame and not a phone. I hope people will see it in the theater. That experience is such a unique one, especially in our modern lives.”

More to follow.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad