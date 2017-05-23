Cannes: Mubi Buys Bruce McDonald’s Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Weirdos’ for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Streaming platform Mubi has acquired all U.S. rights to coming-of-age drama “Weirdos” for a late summer release in theaters, followed by an exclusive streaming premiere, Variety has learned exclusively.

Canadian director Bruce McDonald directed from a script by Daniel MacIvor. The movie is set in 1976 in Nova Scotia during the weekend of the American Bicentennial. Dylan Authors plays a 15-year-old running away from home with the help of his girlfriend, portrayed by Julia Sarah Stone, to move in with his estranged mother and to find himself. Molly Parker plays the mother.

“Weirdos” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Dennis Harvey said in his review for Variety: “More a short story than a novel in terms of cumulative heft, ‘Weirdos’ nonetheless benefits from the literary virtues of revealing character through a seemingly casual, anecdotal narrative. The performances are nicely in tune with the general tenor of wry, lower-case observation.”

The deal was signed Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival by Bobby Allen for Mubi and Mark Padilla of Double Dutch Media.

Production companies are Lithium Studios Prods., Shadow Shows and Holdfast Pictures. Producers are Marc Almon, Mike MacMillan and Bruce McDonald. The cast includes Dave Hawco, Cathy Jones, Rhys Bevan-John, Vi Tang, Alex Purdy, Aria Publicover, Max Humphreys, Dominique LeBlanc, Deivan Steele and Matthew Lumley.

Mubi entered the theatrical arena with “Arabian Nights,” its first U.K. theatrical acquisition following the film’s presentation at the Cannes Film Festival. It released Juho Kuosmanen’s “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki,” winner of the Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes, along with the November release of “Baden Baden.”