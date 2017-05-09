Cannes: MPI Media Acquires Rights to Marianna Palka’s Dramedy ‘Bitch’

MPI Media Group has acquired multi-territory rights to Marianna Palka’s dramedy “Bitch,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Palka stars alongside Jason Ritter. MPI Media Group will be handling international territory sales of the film in Cannes and will release “Bitch” domestically under the company’s Dark Sky Films banner later this year.

Palka, director of “Always Worthy” and “Good Dick,” portrays a woman who snaps under the crushing pressures of life and suddenly assumes the psyche of a vicious dog. Ritter plays a philandering, absentee husband forced to quickly become reacquainted with his four children and sister-in-law, portrayed by Jaime King, as they attempt to keep the family together during this bizarre crisis.

Producers are Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Elijah Wood, Mike Moran. Executive producers are Lisa Whalen, Elisa Lleras, Michael M. McGuire, Fernando Szew and Sharon Bordas.

Wood said, “‘Bitch’ is a totally unique take on a domestic breakdown – intimate, disturbing, tender and incredibly funny. If ‘‪A Woman Under the Influence’ and ‘Mr. Mom’ had a baby, it would be ‘Bitch’.”

Guy Lodge said in his review for Variety, “Bitch” is necessarily ugly and angry enough to turn edgier distributors’ heads following its Sundance premiere.”

Nicola Goelzhaeuser, Giles Edwards and ICM Partners negotiated the deal for MPI with Christopher Tricarico of Tricarico Chavez LLP on behalf of MarVista Entertainment.