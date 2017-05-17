‘La La Land’s’ Fred Berger to Produce Noir Thriller ‘Strange but True’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“La La Land” producer Fred Berger has set multilayered noir thriller “Strange but True” as his next project. British sales company Bankside Films is handling international sales on the film, which it will introduce to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

Academy Award nominees Amy Ryan and Greg Kinnear will lead the cast, which also includes rising stars Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley and Connor Jessup, and Tony and Emmy Award winner Blythe Danner. The film, which is based on a 1994 novel by John Searles, is directed by British filmmaker Rowan Athale from an adaptation by Eric Garcia, and is scheduled to begin shooting in Toronto in June.

“Strange but True” tells the story of a woman who, five years after the tragic death of her boyfriend, arrives on the doorstep of his family to tell them she is pregnant with his child. Though skeptical, the family find themselves trying to prove her right, only to discover that the truth is much more terrifying than they could have imagined.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of Rowan’s for a long time and feel incredibly lucky to be working with him and this astonishing cast to bring John’s searing novel and Eric’s gripping screenplay to life,” said Berger.

Berger, who won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA and was Oscar-nominated for “La La Land,” will produce the film alongside his Automatik partner Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Christina Piovesan of First Generation Films and Motion Picture Capital. The film is financed by Motion Picture Capital and backed by Head Gear Films. Phil Hunt and Compton Ross will serve as executive producers for Head Gear alongside Hilary Davis and Stephen Kelliher for Bankside Films.

WME is representing North American rights.