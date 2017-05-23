Cannes Film Festival to Hold Moment of Silence for Manchester Victims

The Cannes Film Festival has denounced the bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert on Thursday night in Manchester, England.

The 70th annual fest will hold a moment of silence for the victims on Tuesday at 3pm CET.

“The Festival de Cannes would like to express its horror, anger and immense sadness following the attack on the public and the city of Manchester last night,” the festival said in a statement.

“This is yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible –the artists, professionals and spectators– hold dear. The Festival de Cannes invites all festival-goers to show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people by observing a minute’s silence this Tuesday 23 May at 3pm.”

