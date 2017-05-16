Film Factory Joins Telecinco Cinema, Ikiru on ’Sara’s Notebook’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Boarding one of Spain’s biggest box office bets for early 2018, Barcelona-based Film Factory Ent. has acquired international rights to “Sara’s Notebook” (“El Cuaderno de Sara”), from Telecinco Cinema, which has co-produced the No. 1 box office champ in Spain over four of the last five years.

Film Factory’s Vicente Canales will introduce the film to buyers in Cannes. presenting a first image promo.

Past movies from Telecinco Cinema take in J.A. Bayona’s “The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls,” Spanish Affair” and its 2015 sequel. Such, indeed, has been the success of Telecinco Cinema, which can combine Spanish stars, well-crafted movies and the marketing muscle and expertise of owner broadcaster Mediaset España, that in 2014 “Spanish Affair,” grossed $77.5 million, four times the take of its nearest Hollywood rival, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” ($17.5 million).

That has of course encouraged Hollywood studios to move into the distribution of such titles. In the case of “Sara’s Notebook,” Disney distributes in Spain.

With Telecinco Cinema taking an equity position in its movies, the titles are often designed for export as well. Co-produced by Edmon Roch’s Ikiru Films, whose credits include “Perfume,” “Sara’s Notebook” is an African adventure/action thriller lifting the lid on big multinationals’ pillage of the continent.

It stars one of Spain’s biggest and surest marquee draws, “The Orphanage’s” Belen Rueda, as Laura, a middle-class Spanish woman who has searched for years for her sister, Sara, who disappeared while working for a NGO in Africa. When a photo appears of her sister in a Congo mining town, ruled by rebel mafia, Laura initiates a journey to the rebel stronghold in the heart of Africa.

Shot for a month-and-a-half on location in Uganda by Norberto Lopez Amado (“They’re Watching Us”), and spoken in Spanish, Swahili, English and French, “Sara’s Notebook” will be ready for delivery first quarter 2018.

“‘Sara’s Notebook” is a Telecinco Cinema production which will be a box office hit next year,” said Film Factory founder Canales.

He added: “It’s also one of Spain’s big-budget thrillers which will be produced this year and has international potential. The story could happen in many places.”