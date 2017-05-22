Cannes: Tunisian Drama ‘Beauty and the Dogs’ Lands at Oscilloscope for U.S.

Oscilloscope has obtained U.S. rights to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Cannes Un Certain Regard entry “Beauty and the Dogs” for a theatrical release later in the year.

The story centers on a young Tunisian woman, portrayed by Mariam Al Ferjani, who’s raped by police officers after leaving a party and is propelled into a harrowing night in which she must fight for her rights even though justice lies on the side of her tormentors.

Production companies for “Beauty and the Dogs” are Cinetelefilms, Tanit Films, Laika Film & Television, Film i Väst, Schortcut Films, Integral Film & Literature and Chimney. Producers are Habib Attia and Nadim Cheikhrouha. Co-producers are Georges Schoucair, Nefise Ozkal Lorentzen, Jorgen Lorentzen, Andreas Rocksen, Tomas Eskilsson and Jon Mankell.

Jour2Fete made the deal. Additionally, the film will be released in Benelux (Cinéart), France (Jour2Fête), Switzerland (Trigon), Sweden (Folkets Bio), Middle East (MC Distribution), Greece (Strada), and China (Blueshare /Time-in-Portrait).

Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger said, “Kaouther Ben Hania’s film is an auteurist achievement with a tour-de-force central performance from a sure to be future-star, Mariam Al Ferjani. Honestly, this is the real Wonder Woman to see on the big screen and we’re counting on U.S. audiences to have the balls to find out what this fierce display of female empowerment has to offer.”