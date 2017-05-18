Cannes: Animated Movie ‘My Haunted House’ Selling Through Concourse

Concourse Film Trade has acquired worldwide rights on the feature animation film “My Haunted House,” directed by Alex Williams, Variety has learned exclusively.

Williams has animation credits on “The Lion King” as the animator for Scar, “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” The producer in charge of animation is Bob Thompson, who previously worked for Lego and BBC.

The story follows Charlie, a perfectly normal 14-year-old boy, who lives in a perfectly normal, ordinary town. He just happens to live in a haunted house with his strange and embarrassing supernatural family made up of Frankenstein, Count Dracula, mummies, and zombies.

“My Haunted House” is in pre-production and is produced by Tigon Entertainment (U.K.) in association with Liquid Media Group in Vancouver. Productivity Media Inc., which has a financing pact with Concourse Media, recently signed a three-year first-look deal with Liquid.

Concourse Film Trade, the global sales and financing arm of Matthew Shreder and James Andrew Felts’ Concourse Media, is launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival.



“We feel very fortunate to be involved with such a special animation film,” said Shreder. “We have been seeking a strong animation title for several market cycles. Animation can achieve some of the highest yields for the independent sector but it has to be completed at a very high level. The team is one of the most key aspects.”