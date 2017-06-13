Canadian Director Denis Côté Tapped as Future Frames Mentor at Karlovy Vary

Canadian director Denis Côté has been picked to mentor the young filmmakers who will be participating in the Future Frames program at this year’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The intensive three-day program, an initiative of the European Film Promotion body, gives film school students and graduates the opportunity to make contacts within the industry, learn from an established director, and present their work at the festival. This year’s 10 participants hail from Finland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovenia, and Latvia, among other countries.

Côté, who has more than two dozen feature and short films to his credit, will give a masterclass titled “A Question of Independence.”

“Over the years, I’ve noticed that young aspiring filmmakers play with extremes: Either they are paralyzed by fear, or they show a considerable amount of arrogance thinking they don’t need the ‘short film’ formative years in order to make their first masterpiece at 25 years old. I try to guide them in between these attitudes,” Côté told Variety.

“As a stubbornly independent filmmaker, I also give advice on how to work around the industry’s conventions and intimidating rules,” he added. “I hope we can address those issues with the Future Frames participants.”

Côté won a Silver Bear (Alfred Bauer Prize) at the 2013 Berlin Film Festival for “Vic + Flo Saw a Bear.” His other titles include “Boris Without Béatrice” (2016), which also premiered at the Berlinale, “Curling” (2010), and “Drifting States” (2005).

Variety is the Future Frames’ official media partner. The program runs July 2-5. The Karlovy Vary Film Festival runs from June 30 to July 8.