Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet Find Summer Romance in ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Trailer (Watch)

Call Me By Your Name
A summer love affair begins to take shape in the trailer for “Call Me By Your Name.”

Armie Hammer stars in the Sundance breakout as a 24-year-old academic who visits his parents’ villa in Italy, only to develop a passionate relationship with Elio, 17, played by Timothee Chalamet.

“If you only knew how little I know about things that matter,” Chalamet said in the trailer, sparking a string of suggestive dialogue set to the tune of a new Sufjan Stevens song, “Mystery of Love.”

“What things that matter?” Hammer asks. “You know what things,” Chalament responds. “Are you saying what I think you’re saying?” Hammer replies.

Luca Guadagnino directed the film based on a script he adapted with James Ivory and Walter Fasano based on the novel of the same name by Andre Aciman. It was one of the hottest titles to come out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and earned critical approval, including from Variety‘s Peter Debruge who called the movie “a beguiling tale of first love” in his review.

“Call me by your name and I’ll call you by mine,” Hammer whispers at the end of the trailer.

“Call Me By Your Name” is scheduled to open in select theaters on Nov. 24. Watch the first trailer below:

