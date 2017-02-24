Current Oscar nominees and past winners descended upon the Chateau Marmont for Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week 2017. Select talent were dropped off in prestige Cadillac CT6 sedans, and quickly made their way up the Marmont’s famous driveway and out of the cold.

Zoe Saldana chatted with reporters before heading into the cocktail party, saying that she and husband Marcus Perego were planning to stay up a little later than usual on Oscar Sunday.

“I’m going to try not to fall asleep,” Saldana half-joked. “Now with a full house of children (including twins Bowie and Cy and newborn Zen), you’re sleepy by 7 p.m. It’s an exciting night. We’ve watched amazing performances and the culmination warrants for us to stay up later.”





Inside, Saldana sat with her sister (and producing partner) Cisely and took photos with her “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” costar Pom Klementieff (who plays newcomer Mantis). Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and two-time best actress nominee Naomi Watts caught up on the patio.

Current nominees Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman (best documentary feature for “Life, Animated”) and Peter Simonischek (best foreign film “Toni Erdmann”) were among those whose creativity and talent were feted.

“Cadillac is an American brand,” Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen told Variety. “We use creativity in our line of cars like these artists use creativity.”

“Glee’s” Matthew Morrison unsurprisingly rooted for “La La Land.” The actor/singer called the musical “great and innovative.”

“I have three or four top choices,” Saldana said of her Oscar picks. “I loved ‘Fences.’ I loved ‘Moonlight.’ ‘La La Land’ left me in daze.”





Other celebrities in attendance included “This Is Us” breakout Chrissy Metz, “Westworld” stars Leonardo Nam and Angela Sarafyan, and Oscar nominee Patricia Arquette and her boyfriend Eric White.

Cadillac is sponsoring the Oscars for the fourth consecutive year and will debut four new spots during the 89th Academy Awards telecast on Sunday.