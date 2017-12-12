CAA Promotes Ten Trainees

CAA has promoted ten trainees to agent or exec at the agency.

Austin Denesuk has been promoted to agent in CAA’s industry-leading television department. Denesuk is based in Los Angeles, where she serves in the TV lit group.

Bennett Beckner, Joseph Harris, Madison Lee, and Joe Mott were elevated to agents in CAA’s music department, which represents more than one-third of this year’s top 100 worldwide tours. Beckner and Lee are based in Nashville, while Harris and Mott are based in Los Angeles.

Callie Rivers and Maddy Roth have been named executives in the CAA Foundation, the agency’s philanthropic arm, and are based in the Los Angeles office.

Jacksonville-based Beth Enstrom has been promoted to executive in CAA golf, and Tee Stumb has been promoted to agent in CAA sports talent sales department. He will continue to be based in New York.

Erik Telford has been promoted to agent in the speakers group, and is based in the CAA’s Los Angeles office.