Six Filmmakers Making ‘Bushwick Beats’ Brooklyn Drama

“Bushwick Beats,” a new film set in Bushwick, Brooklyn, that explores the topic of unconditional love and the power of love in the face of adversity, has started filming, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is a product of six different filmmakers pooling their personal experiences and talents for the development of a film that embodies six different stories tied together by music and the evolving urban landscape of Bushwick.

Producers are Julie Christeas of Tandem Pictures and Lawrence Mattis of Circle of Confusion, as well as by Katerina Yarotskaya and Aleksey Ageyev of Big Green Alien, who is also providing financing for the picture.

Filming will wrap up in three weeks on July 30. Local artists and musicians will work together with established actors to mirror the eclectic and diverse community of Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The filmmakers include Anu Valia, Sonejuhi Sinha, Brian Shoaf, Susan Soon He Stanton, Sayeeda Moreno, James Sweeney, and Chloe Sarbib. Each filmmaker will explore a different topic and plot as it relates to the universal feeling of love.

Valia is a writer, director, producer, and actor who’s created and appeared in videos for MTV, IFC, “The Tonight Show,” CollegeHumor, Above Average, Vox Media, and Glamour. Her most recent short film “Lucia, Before and After,” won the Jury Prize for US Fiction at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sinha’s short film “Love Comes Later,” was featured in Cannes Semaine De La Critique 2015 Official Competition. Shoaf is a playwright, screenwriter and director whose directorial debut “Aardvark” premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, starring Zachary Quinto, Jenny Slate, Sheila Vand, and Jon Hamm.

Susan Soon He Stanton is a scriptwriter and playwright in New York City. She writes for HBO’s “Succession” and has worked with Disney Creative Entertainment. She was the inaugural recipient of the 2017 Venturous Theater Fellowship.

Moreno’s short, “White,” premiered at SXSW and screened at Tribeca and BAMcinemaFest. The feature-length script won the San Francisco Film Society Hearst Screenwriting Award. Sweeney is a writer and director whose shorts films “The First” and “Before Midnight Cowboy” have played over a dozen film festivals worldwide. Sarbib is a screenwriter and director based in Brooklyn and is a director on the forthcoming Fullscreen series “Table Talk.”

Big Green Alien has financed and produced “Sticky Notes,” “Kicks” and “Ghost Team.” Christeas has produced “WildLike,” “The Sleepwalker” and “Blood Stripe.” Circle of Confusion has produced “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead” “The Talking Dead,” “Dirk Gently” and “American Ultra.”