Bryce Dallas Howard to Make Directorial Debut on ‘Sorta Like a Rock Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bryce Dallas to Make Feature Film

Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to make her directing debut on an adaptation of the Matthew Quick novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star,” sources tell Variety.

Howard has directed a handful of short films as well as an M-80 music video starring Lily Collins but this would mark her full-length debut.

The film is currently in early development and without a distributor but sources say if the film moves forward she would direct.

Originally set up at Fox Searchlight, the story follows an optimistic high school student, Amber Appleton, who secretly lives in her mom’s school bus during her senior year after an altercation at home.

Lee Stollman, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen will produce.

Ol Parker penned the most recent draft of the script.

Best known for her acting in films like “The Help” and “Jurassic World,” Howard, whose father is iconic director Ron Howard, has always had an interest in following in her father’s footsteps by starting small on several short films.

Her first short film, “When You Find Me,” was part of the Canon: Project Imagin8tion initiative that her father champions as way to give individuals to get their foot in the door to directing. While it wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, it did make the Academy’s short list for the category.

Her other shorts include “Claudia Lewis”, “The Hug” and “Solemates.” She is repped by WME and Management 360.

