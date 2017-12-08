Bryan Singer’s Name Removed From USC Film School ‘Until the Allegations Are Resolved’

Bryan Singer’s name is being removed from the USC’s Division of Cinema and Media Studies, the school announced in a statement on Friday.

The statement stopped short of saying his name was being permanently removed, however, and instead noted that the use of his name was “suspended” until the sexual misconduct allegations against Singer are resolved.

“Bryan Singer has requested that the USC School of Cinematic Arts suspend the use of his name on the Division of Cinema & Media Studies until the allegations against him are resolved,” reads the statement. “The School means a great deal to Bryan, and while he intends to defend himself vigorously against these claims, he does not want the pending litigation to have any negative impact on his alma mater.”

The news comes a day after a new lawsuit was filed against the “X-Men” director, alleging that Singer raped a 17-year-old boy on a yacht in Seattle in 2003. “Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end,” Singer said in a statement about the lawsuit on Thursday.

More to come…