Bryan Singer Says He’s Open to Working with Kevin Spacey Again But ‘Depends on the Project’

Director Bryan Singer said that he would be open to working with Kevin Spacey again.

In an interview with TMZ, Singer said that Spacey, whose career he helped launch with “The Usual Suspects,” was an acquaintance of his and that he would be open to working with him again, but that it “depends on the project.” Spacey has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing men, including accusations by actor Anthony Rapp of making sexual advances on him when he was only 14.

Singer himself has been accused of sexual assault before, though the charges were ultimately dropped.

He was fired Monday from directing the Freddy Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” On the video, Singer appeared unconcerned about his firing and stated that at that point most of the film had already been shot and that he had two other projects that he was currently working on.

During the interview, Singer denied that his firing was related to any accusations of sexual harassment and dismissed the possibility of another scandal surfacing in the wake of his firing. “Maybe there’ll be something nice…I’m not worried about that,” he said.

However, on Thursday, Singer was sued by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman for allegedly raping him when he was 17, in 2003. Singer issued a statement emphatically denying the allegation. The TMZ interview appears to have been shot before the accusations were made public.