Bryan Cranston-Kevin Hart 'Intouchables' Remake Titled 'The Upside'

Bryan Cranston Kevin Hart
The Weinstein Company has chosen “The Upside” as the title for its remake of “The Intouchables,” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart.

Nicole Kidman also stars along with Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. Producers are Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Harvey Weinstein.

Filming took place in Philadelphia and New York in March. Neil Burger directed from a script by Jon Hartmere.

“The Upside” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September in the Gala Presentations and will hit theaters nationwide on March 9.

“The film is about two people giving life a second chance and learning to connect through small acts of respect and compassion,” Burger said. “We’re all very proud of the movie and especially the performances of these two brilliant actors who have amazing chemistry together.  The whole team behind the film is incredibly eager for audiences to experience this very funny, heart-felt story.”

The original 2011 film is a French comedy-drama directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano with François Cluzet and Omar Sy starring. Its worldwide box office topped $400 million. Sy won the César Award for best actor and the film received seven other César nominations, including best film, which it lost to “The Artist.”

The remake chronicles the unexpected friendship between Cranston’s character, a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a hang-gliding accident, and Hart’s character, who plays a convicted felon recently released from prison and in need of a job and a fresh start. The duo form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process.

 

