Bryan Cranston-Kevin Hart ‘Intouchables’ Remake to Hit Theaters in March 2018

The Weinstein Company has set a March 9 release date for its untitled remake of “The Intouchables,” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart.

Nicole Kidman also stars along with Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. Producers are Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Harvey Weinstein.

Filming took place in Philadelphia in March. Neil Burger directed from a script by Jon Hartmere.

The original 2011 film is a French comedy-drama directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano with François Cluzet and Omar Sy starring. Its worldwide box office topped $400 million. Sy won the César Award for best actor and the film received seven other César nominations, including best film, which it lost to “The Artist.”

The remake chronicles the unexpected friendship between Cranston’s character, a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a hang-gliding accident, and Hart’s character, who plays a convicted felon recently released from prison and in need of a job and a fresh start. The duo form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process.

The film will open against Disney’s time-travel fantasy “A Wrinkle in Time” with Ava DuVernay directing, and STX’s comedy “Gringo.”

