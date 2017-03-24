IFC Films has acquired the independent drama “Wakefield,” starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner, for a May 19 theatrical release and a May 26 VOD launch.

The film, which screened at the Telluride and Toronto festivals last year, also stars Jason O’Mara and Beverly D’Angelo. Producers are Julie Lynn, Bonnie Curtis, Wendy Federman, and Carl Moellenberg.

“Wakefield” is directed by Robin Swicord from her adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s short story, in which a successful suburbanite commuter vanishes without a trace and hides in the attic of his carriage house garage, surviving by scavenging at night. He secretly observes the lives of his wife (portrayed by Garner), children, and neighbors and slowly realizes that he has not in fact left his family — he has left himself.

Variety’s Peter Debruge said of Cranston in his Telluride review: “Like the snapping-point office drone Michael Douglas played in ‘Falling Down,’ he’s someone who copes poorly with life’s challenges, and as his days in the attic drag on, it begs the question what he can possibly do to untangle the situation he’s created for himself.”

Curtis and Lynn partnered under their Mockingbird Pictures banner after producing “Albert Nobbs,” which was nominated for three Academy Awards. Federman and Moellenberg have together won 11 Tony Awards for Broadway productions including the hit “All the Way,” for which Cranston won a Tony for his performance as Lyndon B. Johnson.