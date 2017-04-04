RLJ Entertainment has acquired all U.S. rights to the Bruce Willis action-comedy “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”

“Once Upon a Time in Venice,” directed by Mark Cullen, will hit theater and VOD on June 16. The film is produced by Voltage Pictures chief Nicolas Chartier (“The Hurt Locker”), Zev Foreman (“Dallas Buyers Club”), Laura Ford, Mark Cullen, and Robb Cullen. The pic is executive produced by Jonathan Deckter and Stephen J. Eads.

This movie marks the second collaboration between Willis and the Cullen brothers. They previously worked on another action-comedy, 2010’s “Cop Out.”

The cast of “Once Upon a Time in Venice” includes John Goodman, Thomas Middleditch, Jason Momoa, Famke Janssen, Adam Goldberg, and Kal Penn. Willis portrays a detective in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles whose beloved dog Buddy is stolen by local thugs — leading to a questionable alliance with the thugs’ devious leader, portrayed by Momoa.

RLJE’s Mark Ward negotiated the deal with Voltage Pictures President Jonathan Deckter on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We are excited to work with such a talented ensemble cast, with Bruce Willis at its helm,” Ward said. “Bruce Willis is an iconic actor known for his action roles and impeccable comedic timing.”