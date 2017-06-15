Bruce MacCallum, Camera Operator, Dies at 70

Bruce MacCallum, a camera operator on films including “Silence of the Lambs” and a longtime union activist, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 70.

MacCallum started out in entertainment as an assistant to Dustin Hoffman, then moved into the camera department and worked on films including “Raging Bull,” “Married to the Mob,””All that Jazz,” “Witness,” and “Heartburn” as assistant cameraman.

He went on to become camera operator on “School of Rock,” “The Departed,” “I Am Legend” and “The Adjustment Bureau.”

More recently he worked on TV shows including “The Night Of” and “The Blacklist” as well as the recent feature “The Book of Henry.”

MacCullum helped train and mentor many fellow members of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600), where he served as National Assistant Secretary-Treasurer between 2007 and 2016.

He is survived by Linda, his wife of 32 years.