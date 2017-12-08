Bruce Dern, Owen Teague Join Josh Hartnett in Thriller ‘Inherit the Viper’

Barry Films has hired Bruce Dern and Owen Teague to join Josh Hartnett and Margarita Levieva in the independent crime thriller “Inherit the Viper,” which began production this week.

Valorie Curry, Chandler Riggs, and Dash Mihok have also joined the cast. Anthony Jerjen is directing from Andrew Crabtree’s original script. Michel Merkt (“Elle,” “Toni Erdmann”) and Benito Mueller are the producers with Wolfgang Mueller exec producing for Barry Films.

The film is set amidst the prescription drug epidemic ravaging West Virginia and follows three siblings as they try to escape the spiral of violence that has held them captive since their father’s death. In these regions left behind by the economy, selling drugs has become their way of survival.

Teague is portraying a sibling of Hartnett and Levieva’s characters, whose naive impatience to participate in their opioids business brings the family into deadly waters.

“I am very excited to have been blessed with such an exceptional cast and team to bring this important story to the screen,” said Jerjen.

Dern received Academy Award nominations for his roles in “Nebraska” and “Coming Home” and has appeared in over 100 films. He most recently appeared in Netflix’s “Our Souls at Night” alongside Jane Fonda and Robert Redford and next portrays Joe Kennedy in “Chappaquiddick,” which will be released in April, and then co-stars in Sony Pictures’ “White Boy Rick” opposite Matthew McConaughey in August.

Teague starred in Netflix’s series “Bloodline” and also recently appeared in New Line Cinema’s “It.” He just wrapped production on Michael Sucsy’s “Every Day,” which will be released in February. Curry currently stars in Amazon Studios’ “The Tick.” Riggs is best known for playing Carl Grimes in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and Mihok currently stars on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.”

Dern is represented by Innovative Artists and manager Alan Somers. Teague is represented by Brevard Talent Group, Management 360, and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg Light; Curry by ICM Partners; Riggs by the Bursting Company and ICM Partners; and Mihok by the Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment.