Tech and entertainment industry veteran Joel Guralnick has been named the chief operating officer and general counsel of Bron Media Corp., parent of Bron Studios and Bron Animation.

Bron is the production company on Denzel Washington’s “Fences,” Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation,” and Hank Williams biopic “I Saw the Light.” It’s producing the upcoming “Assassination Nation,” starring Bella Thorne and Bill Skarsgard, and Josh Trank’s “Fonzo,” starring Tom Hardy.

Guralnick, based at Bron’s head office in Vancouver, is responsible for corporate operations and management of Bron’s entertainment businesses. The company has also appointed Toronto-based attorney Adam Davids and New York-based attorney David Davoli, as senior VP of business affairs.

Guralnick reports to CEO Aaron Gilbert. Davids and Davoli report to Guralnick.

“Bron continues to grow its entertainment interests and critical to that was building an executive team to lead the charge,” Gilbert said. “I’m thrilled to have Joel, Adam, and David as part of the leadership group for Bron, together working alongside our expanding team north and south of the border.”

Guralnick most recently spent eight years as general counsel of Vision Critical, which provides a cloud-based customer intelligence platform. He started his career as a attorney practicing in corporate and commercial law before specializing in entertainment law and led the entertainment practice in the Vancouver office of Goodmans LLP, where he represented American and Canadian studios and producers on a variety of feature films, television series as well as new media and technology projects.

Davids is a practicing attorney who has been either production, finance, or distribution counsel on over 50 films and works with both talent and institutions in the entertainment industry.

Davoli is a practicing attorney who has spent the last nine years focused on film, television, publishing, and new media transactions working as production or distribution counsel on over 30 independent film, television, and new media programs. Davoli began his career in the entertainment industry in 1994 working for Alec Baldwin, and later spent several years producing off-Broadway theater.