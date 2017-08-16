‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ Casts Broadway Star Jessica Keenan Wynn

Broadway star Jessica Keenan Wynn has joined the cast of Universal’s sequel “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski are returning with Ol Parker writing and directing. Keenan Wynn will play the younger version of Baranksi’s character, Tanya. The film moves back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

The movie begins shooting in September in locations including the U.K. and Croatia. Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, who produced the original, will re-team for the sequel. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the stage musical.

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Universal’s Kristen Lowe and Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.

The original 2008 movie was a surprise blockbuster, grossing more than $600 million worldwide. “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” will open on July 20, 2018.