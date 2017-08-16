‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ Casts Broadway Star Jessica Keenan Wynn

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Jessica Keenan Wynn
Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Broadway star Jessica Keenan Wynn has joined the cast of Universal’s sequel “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski are returning with Ol Parker writing and directing. Keenan Wynn will play the younger version of Baranksi’s character, Tanya. The film moves back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

The movie begins shooting in September in locations including the U.K. and Croatia. Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, who produced the original, will re-team for the sequel. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the stage musical.

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Universal’s Kristen Lowe and Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.

The original 2008 movie was a surprise blockbuster, grossing more than $600 million worldwide. “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” will open on July 20, 2018.

Wynn starred from 2015 to 2017 as songwriter Cynthia Weil in Broadway’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” She recently wrapped the feature film “The Mimic,” opposite Thomas Sadoski, and gained a following from her role as Heather Chandler in the Off-Broadway musical production of “Heathers.”
She also toured North America in the 25th anniversary production of “Les Misérables” and has had TV appearances on “The Knick,” “Forever,” and “The Golden Girl.” Wynn is represented by APA and Schachter Entertainment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad