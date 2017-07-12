Britain’s Film4 Appoints Ollie Madden as Head of Creative

Britain’s Film4, which recently had four titles at the Cannes Film Festival, has tapped veteran production executive Ollie Madden as its new head of creative.

Madden will move to Film4 from his current role as executive producer at Kudos, where he has worked since 2011. He succeeds Rose Garnett, who recently left Film4 to oversee BBC Films.

Madden has worked in film and television in both the indie sector and studio system. His past stints have been at Warner Bros., Intermedia, Miramax, and Kudos, where he was head of film. His movie credits include “Spooks: The Greater Good,” based on the British TV show, and Warner Bros.’ Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey, Jr.

Madden said in a statement that joining Film4 “was too good an opportunity to pass up. I’ve had a creative crush on Film4’s output from my earliest days in the business, and it will be a real privilege to be involved in the kind of daring, innovative films they have long been associated with. I can’t wait to get started.”

The organization also announced the hiring of Cassandra Carias as its new head of finance, replacing Harry Dixon, who has joined House Productions. Carias, who starts in August, is currently head of legal and business affairs for eOne Features.

With an annual budget of £25 million ($32 million), Film4 is headed by Daniel Battsek. Among its films at Cannes in May were Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

It is currently helping develop films by Kevin Macdonald and Peter Strickland, among others, and has films in production or post-production from Lanthimos and Ramsay, Steve McQueen, Mike Leigh, Andrew Haigh, Mike Leigh and Asif Kapadia.